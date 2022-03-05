Hard to find "move in ready" home for under $150,000. Must see this 6 year old 2BR 1 bath beautiful home on approx 1.3 acres. Property features long range mountain views from the covered rear deck and only minutes to Morganton or Marion or beautiful Lake James. Property also offers detached 2 car garage/workshop. Call today as this will not last at $145,000
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $145,000
