Don't be fooled. At first glance this may look like a simple home listing but this property is so much more! Located just steps from the shores of Lake James is this 2.06 acre, mostly cleared parcel with a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, 5-stall barn and 2 extra-large sheds. The home has been updated with a new roof, crawlspace enclosure and some interior finishes. The barn is set up with water and an electrical service meter. Let your mind go on this one and dream the possibilites here in the Lake James community.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $139,000
