2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $125,900

This 2-bedroom and 1 1/2 bath home is move-in ready. The open floor plan of the living room makes this the hang-out area for entertaining, dining, watching T.V, or just relaxing. Located nearby are the primary bedroom and full bathroom. The second bedroom has a half-bath and closet. The kitchen is nicely done with plenty of room to maneuver around. A large laundry room is accessible through the kitchen area. It has a covered back porch and a front deck. Outside is a metal garage with ample space for a larger vehicle. This property is situated on 1.42 acres +/- and close to Morganton, Glen Alpine, and Lake James. Approximately 1/2 mile from I-40 at Exit 98 (Kathy Rd). This home has almost new vinyl-clad windows, pex plumbing pipes, wiring, county water (Brentwood), and spectrum cable/Internet. It's a perfect starter home for first-time homebuyers or for folks who need one-level living. Come and enjoy the country life. Make your appointment soon.