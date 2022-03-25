2 Bedroom Home in Montreat - $550,000

Rare opportunity to purchase in the quaint town of Montreat, located just outside of Black Mountain and a short drive to Asheville. This house lives large with a lot of square footage for the price. Perfect for separate living quarters with an entrance and driveway area for each level. Extra room downstairs with exterior entrance for possible kitchen, extra bedroom or office. The main level welcomes you with a light filled room perfect for dining or office. The great room is large and open to the kitchen with a breakfast area, gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. Plenty of outdoor deck space, windows, huge closets, extra large bedrooms, two car carport, and built for handicapped accessibility. The town of Montreat lives like a resort with over 30 miles of hiking trails, a community playground, tennis courts, Lake Susan, and the bubbling Flat Creek running throughout. No HOA and short term rentals allowed.