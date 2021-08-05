2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $99,900

Entry only listing. Contact seller directly at (832) 7991736 for all showings, questions, and offers. Great home!!
On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 1, the Rev. Warren Owens preached a sermon from his pulpit about the blessing of life given by the Lord. He the…
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville …
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to identify a man believed to have stolen a debit card and used it to purchase merchandise.
A sweet deal turned sour for a felon who authorities say broke into a candy machine.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19, National Night Out is coming back to downtown Marion.
COVID-19 cases continue to spike among the unvaccinated.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 26 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…
