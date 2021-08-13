This unrestricted 62 acre slice of heaven offers the ultimate in privacy, nature, wildlife & serenity. Surrounded on 3 sides by 27,000 acres of National Forest Service, can you picture that family compound, treehouse community or retreat you've always dreamed of? The possibilities are limitless. The picturesque cabin has a screened porch to enjoy the sounds of the bold creek or walk across the paved drive for a picnic as you gaze into the crystal clear pond teeming with native rainbow trout. Huge detached garage workshop has vehicle lift, wood stove, and is plumbed for a bath. If privacy and nature are what you crave, you can find it here. Ceilings are less than 7' in most of the house. Home has 12.56 acres, creek, pond & large garage. The additional parcel has 50 acres with creek, clearings, & old logging roads cut it. Possible short term owner financing with sufficient down payment. Call Rebecca Condrey, 828-925-5555 to schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $950,000
