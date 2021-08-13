 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $950,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $950,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $950,000

This unrestricted 62 acre slice of heaven offers the ultimate in privacy, nature, wildlife & serenity. Surrounded on 3 sides by 27,000 acres of National Forest Service, can you picture that family compound, treehouse community or retreat you've always dreamed of? The possibilities are limitless. The picturesque cabin has a screened porch to enjoy the sounds of the bold creek or walk across the paved drive for a picnic as you gaze into the crystal clear pond teeming with native rainbow trout. Huge detached garage workshop has vehicle lift, wood stove, and is plumbed for a bath. If privacy and nature are what you crave, you can find it here. Ceilings are less than 7' in most of the house. Home has 12.56 acres, creek, pond & large garage. The additional parcel has 50 acres with creek, clearings, & old logging roads cut it. Possible short term owner financing with sufficient down payment. Call Rebecca Condrey, 828-925-5555 to schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman found entombed in concrete in Linville Falls home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’
State

Woman found entombed in concrete in Linville Falls home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’

  • Updated

A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday. The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said. Police said Lynn Gay Keene died of “unnatural causes,” but provided no further details. She was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics