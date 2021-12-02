Peaceful Country Living! 2 bedroom 1 bath singlewide with 2 room addition sitting on 5.13 +/- acres. This home is a little older but still very clean and nice and would be perfect for a mountain home getaway or a place to settle down and maybe even build on in the future! Just inside you find a spacious 12' x 14' living room with a place for a wood burning stove, a very large kitchen/dining area with new range and refrigerator, 2 bedrooms, a large bonus room, laundry area, and bath with stand up shower. There is also a large sunroom perfect for afternoon enjoyment. Approximately 2 acres are cleared and the rest is wooded. This property has great long range mountain views and a very nice flat yard. There is also a two space metal car-shed, small outbuilding, and 2 wells on the property. This will most likely need to be a cash sale as most banks will not loan on a single wide. Schedule a showing today because this one won't last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $95,000
