Farm in Marion. Looking for the ULTIMATE place to call home or a place to getaway from it all? This is truly your lucky day. This property was formerly Deep Cove Springs . The property has 2 NC State Certified springs and a warehouse with bottling equipment. The property has fruit trees and blueberry bushes .Large pasture area, Old Growth Timber. and it boarders Pisgah National Forest. The home has 42 windows to give you lots of natural lighting throughout and an inviting great room. Peace and quiet abound .From the deck, enjoy the pond and mountains .Very private. The only sound you can hear is the rushing creek below. The Home comes mostly furnished and with a row boat for the pond! Handy location to Asheville, Lake James, and only Minutes to Marion.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $799,000
