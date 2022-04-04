2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $75,500

Looking for a home to remodel and make your own? This might just be the one! It'll take a bit of work to get it just the way you want it, but the potential is there! The home has a nice floor plan and there's a basement that's perfect for storage. This home is situated right above the peaceful Peavine Trail in Marion. You'll enjoy sitting on the covered porch with a glass of sweet tea before heading out to enjoy downtown Marion, a swim or a hike on Lake James, or a walk on the Greenway. Marion is an amazing place to live, work and play!