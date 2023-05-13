Beautiful farm nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains with magnificent mountain views, abundant wildlife privacy, yet only minutes from interstate, shopping and town. Newer 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with custom cabinets, heat pump, hardiplank siding, large covered deck perfect for your leisure or outdoor activities overlooking your private meadow/fields. You are within walking distance of the Catawba River with an occasional sound of a passing train. Makes this a one of a kind treasure yours. Other amenities include a hunting cabin, a large metal outbuilding with 4 wheel drive tractor, ATV, and numerous deer stands located in strategic locations. Home is located on 55.94+/- acres of wonderfully wooded land in the Pleasant Gardens community. Unrestricted land perfect for hunting, retreats, vacation rentals, personal compound and more. Call us now to schedule your personal appointment to see this property.