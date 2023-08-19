New Construction joining Pisgah National Forest! 2 BR/2.5 BA Contemporary with open floor plan, the main level offers the primary bedroom with on-suite, half bath, great room and kitchen offering lots of natural light and EXTRAORDINARY Blue Ridge Mountain views! The basement level has an additional bedroom, huge den/rec room, full bath, mechanical room, and another bonus/storage room. Deerwood is a gated community located at the North end of McDowell County, only 6 miles to the Blue Ridge Parkway, a short distance to Linville Falls, Grandfather Mountain, Banner Elk, ski slopes, and all the Blue Ridge Mountain attractions. Vacation rentals are allowed!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $689,000
