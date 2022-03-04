2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $675,500

Looking for that hard to find farm in McDowell county ?, Look no further. Formally Pinto Acers Equestrian center. .This beautiful Farm has fenced pasture Land ,stream . small pond, Fantastic views all in a private setting .Great barn and many out buildings , Large workshop includes commercial compressor 2 wells on property , Owner is including all farming equipment including tractor and many implements, Home features Large Country kitchen ,some knotty pine wall and ceiling coverings, spruce beams , hardwood wood floors throughout . Lots of updates some NEW Appliances,