2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,000

Very private 31 +/- acre creekfront farm with 2 story home that is almost complete and ready to move in! Upstairs of this home has approximately 1280 sq. ft. of living space with 2 bedrooms, a large living area, kitchen and bathroom. Walls and ceilings are all tongue and grove knotty pine. Downstairs is an additional 1280 sq. ft. that could be used for bedrooms or living space. This property will need a new well and drain lines upon purchase as the home is currently on the neighboring well and the drain field for the septic has not been completed. Attached to the home is a 32' x 60' shop with a 3 bay garage with concrete floor and a separate 2 bay garage with dirt floor. New garage doors are being installed on the 3 bays. This property is extremely beautiful and consists of 3 tracts of land that borders Nix Creek. Many possibilities await such as a campground, private estate, farm, etc.. Seller will retain a small portion of the property on the far west side running along the fence.