2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $439,000

Motivated Sellers!!! Well maintained unrestricted commercial/residential property. Approximately 180 ft of road frontage along Hwy 221. Year round views of Honeycutt Mountain and the Pisgah National Forest mountains. Two story stone building features an operating restaurant with an updated immaculate kitchen and large dining area. The upper level apartment has a private outdoor entrance with 965 square feet of living space including a full kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Utilize the adjoining 36x16 building along the parking area for commerce, storage or a workshop. The huge greenfield behind the building has full road access and will support RV rental sites, vacation rentals or additional homes. Property has four existing septic tanks and one well. Perfect opportunity for a thriving enterprise. Only a 10 minute drive to the Blue Ridge Parkway at Linville Falls, 40 minutes to the ski resorts near Banner Elk and 20 minutes to beautiful Lake James.