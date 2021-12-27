Charming 2BR/1BA cottage on exceptional acreage and very convenient to Marion and I-40. Land has 34+/- acres. Has paved frontage on Montford Road with private bridge crossing Cove Creek which runs through the property. Cross creek into a large 7+/- acre flat pasture, then another year round creek to a private knoll where the cottage is tucked up in the woods. Very private setting at the base of the mountain. House has been under construction for several years with work continuing on a regular basis and offered "as is". Price includes cabinets and wood flooring materials delivered to site. As of listing date, house has all sheetrock, roughed in plumbing, electrical, cabinetry, etc. All in very good condition. Makes a great project house to finish out. This is a gem of a property. A second homesite with finished foundation is elsewhere on the property. The rear acreage rises up to a flat knoll with beautiful mountain views. No restrictions, so options abound.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $424,900
