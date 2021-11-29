 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $375,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $375,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $375,000

A PLACE YOU WANT TO CALL HOME — This property is located in the desirable Pleasant Gardens community and approximately 25 minutes to Black Mountain and a short drive to Asheville. Lovely brick rancher with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on a mostly level lot. The home features a living room/dining room combination. A den/office with a brick fireplace with gas logs. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and island with butcher block top. The full bath has been updated with granite countertops and walk in marble shower. The owner suite has a 1/2 bath. Laundry room with storage cabinet is located off the kitchen. Home has original hardwoods floors and is in move-in ready condition. Home has 2 car carport and concrete patio. Second driveway features access to the drive in garage in the full unfinished basement. New roof in 2021. Property has a barn and storage building and sits on +/- 3.63 acres. The location is +/- 5 miles from downtown Marion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

Walk into the mud/laundry room to an open kitchen that offers a spacious area with a bar for entertaining that is connected to an even larger …

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000

  • Updated

The WOW FACTOR will leave you speechless the minute you walk in the door! This stunning home on Shumont Lake in Rumbling Bald features a huge …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics