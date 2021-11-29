2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $375,000

A PLACE YOU WANT TO CALL HOME — This property is located in the desirable Pleasant Gardens community and approximately 25 minutes to Black Mountain and a short drive to Asheville. Lovely brick rancher with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on a mostly level lot. The home features a living room/dining room combination. A den/office with a brick fireplace with gas logs. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and island with butcher block top. The full bath has been updated with granite countertops and walk in marble shower. The owner suite has a 1/2 bath. Laundry room with storage cabinet is located off the kitchen. Home has original hardwoods floors and is in move-in ready condition. Home has 2 car carport and concrete patio. Second driveway features access to the drive in garage in the full unfinished basement. New roof in 2021. Property has a barn and storage building and sits on +/- 3.63 acres. The location is +/- 5 miles from downtown Marion.