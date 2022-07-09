2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $349,000

Views!! Views!! Located in the gated community of Fox Ridge, you will find a beautifully furnished cabin with picturesque long range views including Mount Mitchell, the highest point east of the Mississippi. Relax in privacy on the spacious covered deck overlooking the treetops of North Cove Valley. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, high ceilings, a temperature controlled partially finished basement and is being sold furnished. Community allows short term vacation rentals and is located just 10 minutes from Linville Falls, Blue Ridge Parkway, Linville Falls Winery and 40 minutes to Boone and Banner Elk. Call today for your showing!