2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $299,900

Showings will begin on Nov 11, 2021-Nestled back in the mountains on the west side of Marion, NC, this property backs up to Pisgah National Forest. Just minutes from downtown Marion, convenient to all major shopping, and 15 min to Old Fort, NC, sits this two-bedroom two bath home on just over 4 acres. Private and unrestricted, you can enjoy the peace a quiet on the front porch or down by your fish pond. Marion and Old Fort are growing, and Marion has recently been voted a top spot in the country by Travel and Leisure. Put your personal touches and make this beautiful property your own.

