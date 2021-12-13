Despite its serenity and view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this nearly 1.5 acre, creekside property boasts minutes-only access to downtown Marion, I-40 and tourist destinations like Hidden Creek Camping. A lover of the outdoors can venture beyond the wrapped porch and enjoy the on-property fruit trees (pear, apple, peach and fig) and garden with rose bushes. Inside, the upscale, open-concept great room features uplighting, cathedral ceilings and ample entertainment space, including Klipsch speakers and a kitchen trimmed with white pine cabinets, a John Boos utility sink and Robert Abbey light fixtures. Over the past decade, the home has been nearly completely rebuilt, with a newly-framed, metal roof, hardwood floors and HVAC under 6 years old. Ample storage is provided by the 441 square foot basement and 245 square foot storage building. A gravel driveway wraps the house, providing easy entry/exit to the shared private road running through the property's borders.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $260,000
