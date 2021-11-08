 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $224,500

Welcome to your new home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick townhome features a spacious open floor plan, all one level, with no steps inside the home. Check out the high ceilings! Enjoy the lovely back patio, all new black appliances, and a bonus room. The HOA lifestyle affords you less time mowing the grass and more time sipping coffee on the patio. HOA dues cover water, sewer, trash pickup, road maintenance, yard maintenance and the roof. This home also features a Home Warranty paid through 2025! Located in West Marion close to I-40, you're near shopping, restaurants and coffee.

