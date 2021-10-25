2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $215,000

Nice brick/Vinyl Ranch home located in the desirable Pleasant Gardens community Sits in a nice subdivision in front of PG Ruritan pool and comes with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths on a nice level lot. Additional Den was added in 1982 which gives additional living space along with a separate laundry area. There are original Hardwood floors throughout and even the huge Living room features hardwood flooring under the current carpet that covers it. This home has a nice fenced in and very flat back yard. Paved Driveway. Home is on Community well with Circle Drive Water works but City water IS available. This homes central location is close to downtown Marion, downtown Old Fort and just a quick jaunt up the mountain to Black Mountain & Asheville. Seller Providing $500 HOME WARRANTY and recently had the entire exterior cleaned with a "Soft Wash". This home has been very lovingly maintained and is extremely clean.