2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,000

Investors, renovators, homesteaders! AS IS solid brick ranch has hardwood floors, basement, separate garage/workshop with power and concrete block outbuilding on total 14+/- acres of sunny, level pasture and woodland with stream. House needs work and cosmetic love. Currently 2 bed, 2 full bath; may have once been 3 beds. HVAC system installed, condition unknown. Lots of options for restoration, new build, farm, micro-estate. 30 minute drive to Asheville in rising Marion.