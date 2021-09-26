Nestled in the small community of Sugar Hill, this private wooded log cabin is surrounded by nature. Located near Lake James and the city of Marion, North Carolina, this cozy log cabin is both private and accessible. The charming town of Black Mountain is just a 30 minute drive away, and all the amazing restaurants, shopping and attractions of Asheville are only 40 minutes from your doorstep. For the outdoor enthusiast, Pisgah National Forest and Linville Gorge Wilderness--dubbed the Grand Canyon of the East--is just a short drive from this authentic log cabin hideaway.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,000
