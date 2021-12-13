2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $179,900

This lovely home features a beautiful front covered porch for your outdoor furniture along with a nice level easily maintainable yard with perhaps the new homeowner would like to add a privacy fence for your family to enjoy cookouts at the firepit. Improvements include a remodeled bathroom, new kitchen appliances, sink and countertops, refinished original hardwood floors, new vinyl flooring in the bathroom, bedroom and laundry, a new hot water heater, new windows and doors, new heat pump, new knockdown and paint along with the character of a 1920's home with bead board ceilings. New R38 blown in insulation. Ready for you to move in!! Minutes to historic downtown Marion and Lake James.