Close to town location adds to the appeal of this home and includes some mountain views. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new plumbing including new tiled shower in the bathroom, thermopane windows, hardwood, carpet, tile & linoleum floors, a new mini-split system, a monitor heater along with 2 window air conditioning units, vinyl siding and a laundry/storage area. The nice covered front porch w-ramp, overlooks the front yard with landscaping, cement drive and walkways and 1 car carport, while the back deck overlooks the additional city lot for a total of .48+/- level acres. You are convenient to the amenities of Marion, I-40 & more.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A local resident has submitted videos to The McDowell News of what appear to show something strange in the night sky.
- Updated
The man told troopers he thought people were trying to kill him.
- Updated
Rose Yates would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of her volunteer ministry.
Woman wanted in McDowell, 2 other counties nabbed on 19 warrants. More charges pending after larceny call
- Updated
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn last week with driving while his license was revoked. Cawthorn faces the charge after a traffic stop in Cleveland County on March 3, according to Sgt. Chris Knox, a patrol spokesman. Around 10:26 p.m., a trooper saw a 2019 Toyota drive left of center on U.S. 74B and pulled the vehicle over, Knox said in a written ...
- Updated
Do you know who did it?
- Updated
Whether or not you have an ax to grind, you can throw one at Heathens Den.
- Updated
McDowell County Little League held its annual draft day at Big League Camp last Saturday. Nearly 680 baseball and softball players were evalua…
NC 3-year-old died from a gunshot wound. She was found in an apartment where two others were killed.
- Updated
Brian Keith Moses, 54, is accused of killing Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.