Take a look at this fabulous blank canvas of a house that you can finish the way you want it. Owners started building and decided to do something different. Great opportunity for someone looking to build their forever home, short- or long-term rental or possible multi-unit property! Foundation and rough in framing is done and all inspections are up to date. Upstairs has been framed as a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and the basement is open and unfinished leaving you with endless possibilities. Come and take a look and let's make your dream a reality!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. George Santos, who faced outrage and mockery over his fabrications, was charged with federal criminal offenses, two peo…
A brewery sits next to a small-town North Carolina creek — and beer lovers can’t get enough of it. So much so, it ranks as the No. 1 brewery i…
If you know someone in desperate need of life-changing advice, Donald Justin Vess — D.J. to his friends and co-workers — is your go-to person.
Editor’s note: The following is a question-and-answer profile of a nurse who works at Mission Hospital McDowell. It is part of a series profil…
National Nurses Week is being observed in McDowell County and especially at Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.