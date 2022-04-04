2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,000

Cozy Mountain 2 bed 1 bath Home in the Glenwood Community. This home would be great as an investment home or for a first time homebuyer! Just inside the front door you will find a spacious Living Room that flows openly to the kitchen. From the Living Room there is a small hall that leads to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Off of the kitchen is a small sunroom that could be used as a laundry room. From the sunroom there is a set of stairs that will take you down to the basement area which could be used for extra storage or easily finished for a bonus room area. Outside you will find a new 12x20 Carport with new paved drive. There is approximately 1.9 acres on the property with a fenced in section for the pets. With just a little TLC this property could make a very nice home! Home to be sold as is.