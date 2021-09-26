2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $150,000

Haven't you been looking for the perfect home? Or perhaps you are downsizing and a 2BR/1BA home would be perfect? Then take a look at this classic. Close to everything important in Marion. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, this home features a living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, side porch/mud room, and basement for extra storage. Clean, neat, cozy home. There's ample room for pets and play in the fenced front yard. Come check out the convenient location and see if this house should be your next home.