2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

Recently updated two bedroom one bath bungalow located a mere MINUTES to downtown Marion, shopping, and I40.... perfect location for someone needing ease of travel! Outside you will find a nice covered front porch and recently added back deck.. perfect place to entertain as the weather becomes warmer. Exceptionally level back yard is a HUGE bonus of this property as well. Inside you will find a remodeled kitchen, bathroom and all new flooring throughout. Everything is pretty much brand new! New roof in 2021, New Heat Pump installed approximately 2 years ago, new laminate flooring, painting, cabinetery and SO much more! Act now and call TODAY before this Bungalow Beauty gets GONE.