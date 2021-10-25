CURB APPEAL & SPACIOUS FEEL ---- Close to Downtown Marion, Lake James, and minutes from I-40. This low maintenance 2 Bedroom home is move in ready with a like new condition. The great room (open to the kitchen) is bright and airy. The kitchen is open to the great room and has great views out the windows. Newly remodeled, this house has a large yard and modern decor. The exterior gives a front porch, large covered patio/carport, and low maintenance aluminum/vinyl siding. The full unfinished basement offers workshop or storage space. The yard is the showcase of this home and is very private and tree-filled for an in town location. All in all, this home is in move in condition! Just bring your furniture, hang your pictures and enjoy!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in separate wrecks over the weekend in McDowell County.
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
After hearing from both the city of Marion and McDowell County, officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation said they are working har…
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the plan…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended booster shots for many recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's C…
- Updated
Downtown Marion’s Dia de Muertos festival for 2021 is now underway, and it is bigger than ever.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile: Abagail Lynn Cantrell.
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.