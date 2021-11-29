2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $139,900

You will love this CHARMING 1-story home located near downtown Marion on a corner lot close to schools. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has lots to offer with 1,016 sq. ft. This home has refinished hardwood floors in the living and dining room. The spacious bedrooms have new carpet. Fresh paint throughout entire house. Large mud-room / laundry room with washer and dryer. New updates in full bathroom include new vanity. Covered porch with iron railing. Would make an excellent starter home for a new family. Past up dates in 1999 included new plumbing and electrical. Windows are updated. New water heater in 2019. This home will not last long with its clean and fresh updates.