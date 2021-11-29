You will love this CHARMING 1-story home located near downtown Marion on a corner lot close to schools. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has lots to offer with 1,016 sq. ft. This home has refinished hardwood floors in the living and dining room. The spacious bedrooms have new carpet. Fresh paint throughout entire house. Large mud-room / laundry room with washer and dryer. New updates in full bathroom include new vanity. Covered porch with iron railing. Would make an excellent starter home for a new family. Past up dates in 1999 included new plumbing and electrical. Windows are updated. New water heater in 2019. This home will not last long with its clean and fresh updates.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two defendants charged in a 2019 drug trafficking case were both sentenced to prison in the October session of McDowell County Superior Court.
- Updated
Two people have been charged with felony child abuse, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
Police have been in an hours-long standoff with a man who locked himself in an apartment in Morganton.
Walk into the mud/laundry room to an open kitchen that offers a spacious area with a bar for entertaining that is connected to an even larger …
- Updated
A man has been transported to a local hospital after a standoff in Morganton that spanned more than five hours.
McDowell Technical Community College is dedicated to supporting regional workforce development, leaders said last week.
- Updated
RUTHERFORDTON – Adversity is something the McDowell Lady Titans will likely face a good bit of this season, considering how inexperienced they are.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 24 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus …
- Updated
The WOW FACTOR will leave you speechless the minute you walk in the door! This stunning home on Shumont Lake in Rumbling Bald features a huge …
- Updated
On Saturday, you can get out and support the 50-plus local crafters and makers from McDowell at the Shop Small Main Street Crawl in downtown Marion.