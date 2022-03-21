Adorable 2 bedroom / 1 bath home conveniently located within 1 mile of downtown Marion but not within the city limits. City water and sewer. This home features original hardwood floors beneath the carpet, a manageable level front fenced yard for easy upkeep, a side porch to enjoy morning coffee, a wonderful back yard that would be ideal for your firepit and/or garden area. Add a fence if you like for privacy or enjoy the long range view from the back yard. There is a large laundry room between the bedrooms that offers ease and convenience. Ideal for your starter home, downsizing, rental or an AirBNB. Lots of potential.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $139,900
