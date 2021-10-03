2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $135,000

BACK ON THE MARKET......PRICE REDUCED!!! READY FOR YOU!!! Great 2 bedroom, handicapped bath, living room/with ceiling fan,kitchen & dining w/range, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer and the lot it sits on. In the heart of Pleasant Gardens. Enjoy the outside from your front porch or cook out on your back deck. Information from the seller: New Water Heater/Oct 2021; Range/August 2021; Roof/2020; These updates done in 2008: New wiring, Siding, HP, Windows, New handicapped bath. Being sold "as-is"