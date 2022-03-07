 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $119,500

Close to town convenience in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with heat pump, front covered concrete patio, flat rear deck, older storage building, rock flue for a woodstove, and a larger living room. The home is located on a dead end street, has wood, carpet and vinyl floor coverings, city water & private septic and Charter internet/cable. This older home makes a great investment property as they have a long history as rental property or purchase as your primary residence. You are close to downtown Marion, shopping, , hospital and more.

