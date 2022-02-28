Cute cottage near downtown Marion with large rear yard and easy to maintain vinyl siding and metal roof. Very livable layout with taller ceilings, all on one level with large living room, two bedrooms and one full bath. Kitchen is nice an open with lots of natural light and has updated appliances with a dishwasher that is disconnected, but could easily be hooked up. Large, cleared rear yard with plenty of room for adding a garden space, patio, or pet area. Covered front porch across the entire front of the house would be a very nice spot to sit and rock. Additional covered side porch off of the kitchen. Paved road access with gravel drive off the front.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $114,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
One of McDowell County’s lesser known but much loved restaurants is undergoing changes.
- Updated
A Marion faces charges after two local residents reported carjacking attempts, authorities said Thursday.
Tractor-trailer fire on I-40 shuts down eastbound lanes between Marion and Old Fort. Traffic now flowing.
- Updated
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 between Old Fort and Marion were closed for several hours as firefighters tackled a fire that burned a tr…
- Updated
Some of Marion’s favorite food and drink establishments are teaming up to provide some much needed “manna” for a police officer seriously inju…
- Updated
In her life, Jamie Stillwachs worked tirelessly to help the homeless animals of McDowell County. She left a remarkable legacy of improving ani…
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
- Updated
Nine months ago, the McDowell Titans baseball team completed an incredible journey that included its first conference championship in two deca…
- Updated
I-40 eastbound near the 79-mile marker in McDowell County is shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire.
- Updated
Requests for qualifications from architect and design firms were approved for the McDowell High School tennis courts and a multi-purpose field…