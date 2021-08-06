LAKE LURE AREA.....55 Acre Equestrian dream with over 3000 ft waterfront on beautiful Cove Creek, spectacular long range mountain views and over 50 acres of choice pastureland. One of the most picturesque properties in our region and located just 5 minutes from Lake Lure. This spectacular property comes with a 1500 sq ft, 2 bedroom farm house (home being sold "as is") overlooking a private lake and multiple building sites. A once in a lifetime opportunity to own this trophy property at $795,000!
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $795,000
