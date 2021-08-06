 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $795,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $795,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $795,000

LAKE LURE AREA.....55 Acre Equestrian dream with over 3000 ft waterfront on beautiful Cove Creek, spectacular long range mountain views and over 50 acres of choice pastureland. One of the most picturesque properties in our region and located just 5 minutes from Lake Lure. This spectacular property comes with a 1500 sq ft, 2 bedroom farm house (home being sold "as is") overlooking a private lake and multiple building sites. A once in a lifetime opportunity to own this trophy property at $795,000!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics