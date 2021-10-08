2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $695,000

Lake Lure NC....3700 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 4 bath, lakefront home on Mirror Lake in Riverbend @ Lake Lure. The perfect short term vacation rental with its beautiful lake views, indoor pool, game room and bonus rooms for additional sleeping areas. 2021 gross rentals booked is over $67,000 to date. You'll love this rustic mountain home with its 20 ft ceilings, stone fireplace, multiple porches and more. The current sleeping arrangement is a 5 bedroom. A Must See at $695,000