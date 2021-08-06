 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $595,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $595,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $595,000

JUST OUTSIDE LAKE LURE........2 bedroom farm house on 28 incredibly beautiful acres with long rang views, pasture, private lake and over 500 ft on beautiful Cove Creek. This one is post card beautiful! Only $595,000. Home being sold As Is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics