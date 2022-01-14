 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $569,900

RIVERFRONT ON 1.16 acres! Fish, swim, cool off and enjoy this phenomenal vacation retreat! 2 bedrooms and a bonus room, 2 full baths, one screen porch and a porch just enclosed that is heated and cooled! Relax by the fire pit area or your private dock. Schedule your showing today!

