LAKE LURE RESORT HOME.......3500 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure. This huge open floor plan home is immaculate and features 2 dens with massive, woodburning, stone fireplaces and multiple bonus rooms, ideal for extra sleeping areas, craft rooms, offices, etc. Located outside the main gate off of Winesap Blvd in Apple Valley. HOA dues are $3,854 per year and there is a one time $6,500 transfer fee.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $525,000
