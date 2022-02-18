2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $525,000

Feb. 13—A hiker who impaled their foot with a tent stake was rescued from the top of a mountain in North Carolina. Crews were called at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, about an injured hiker at the top of Shortoff Mountain in the western part of the state, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Two rescuers reached the hiker around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and found the person was "immobile ...