2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $500,000

Beautiful Log Home on Broad River in Lake Lure NC. Enjoy your own river-front log home in Western North Carolina. Fish, enjoy the scenic views of Lake Lure, grill on the deck and relax by the river. A water front Carolina home is a great investment as a vacation rental home. Current owners have made major remodeling in the way of a brand new kitchen and coffee bar, relocation of laundry to open more living space, enlarged the deck and opened the living and dining area. All new furniture and furnishings. New lighting and ceiling fan. Brand new floating dock! Wrap around, L-shaped porch and a large, green lawn. This home has privacy with lots of trees and a great yard for volleyball, badminton games, cornhole, etc., lots of backyard fun to be had by the Broad River. A cozy, river-front retreat!