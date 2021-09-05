 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $497,000

VIEWS OF LAKE LURE! This is a must see for clients looking for lakefront and want a lock and leave! This townhouse behind the gates of Rumbling Bald Resort! Spacious townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, large kitchen with pantry and wood , carpet and tile floors, open great room/dining area with stone fireplace and deck access. You will enjoy this great location close to the rec center with AMAZING views of the lake and mountains.Can be sold turn key to begin renting rigtht away! Pontoon Boat, 2 SUP Boards and 2 Kayaks can also be included! All Rumbling Bald Resort amenities apply. New roof 2020.

