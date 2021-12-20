IMPORTANT: Schedule all showings and submit all offers online on https://bit.ly/3oXP0G5. Contact Carol Burdelik at (941) 345-3330 for any queries. Welcome to Mountainview Retreat! Pour your favorite beverage, kick back and relax on the front deck and watch golfers tee off # 3 Hole with the gorgeous views of majestic Rumbling Bald Mountain as your backdrop. This COMPLETELY RENOVATED, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo has new LVP flooring throughout, brand new kitchen appliances, freshly painted, granite countertops throughout, and washer/dryer available in unit. Enjoy the spacious cathedral ceilings upstairs & downstairs. Private patio in the backyard for outdoor dining, as well as a common area with picnic tables & charcoal grills for outdoor cooking and dining. THIS IS A MUST SEE! The most beautifully renovated condo in Rumbling Bald. Great rental history.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $424,900
