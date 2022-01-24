2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $400,000

Views, Views, Views! Rare opportunity in desirable Lake Lure. Never been rented. NO STR RESTRICTIONS, Basement with separate driveway and separate entry! Direct views of Lake Lure, sunset, and stunning mountains. 1200 sqft upstairs and 1200 sqft downstairs. Southern-style front porch with full-length back deck overlooking the mountains and Lake Lure. Large open kitchen, en-suite bedrooms on separate ends of the home, and an enormous lower level featuring a walk-in cedar closet with a library plus basement and additional entrances to both. High speed internet provided by Skyrunner. No/Low-maintenance roof installed in 2007. Energy efficient windows installed in 2009. Access to Riverbend, but not inside the gates! Enjoy access to: 2 private lakes, River Swimming Hole, kayaking, canoeing, fishing, Nature Trail on river, neighborhood potluck, staffed gatehouse to help with directions, etc. SUPER LOW POA @ $500 per year. Seller is a licensed NC Realtor. Seller is one of the listing agents.