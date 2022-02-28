2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $399,000

Very sought after but seldom offered Trout Stream Villas condo! This lovely, modern unit sits directly on the 8th tee box of Bald Mountain Golf Course with beautiful views from every window. The open floor plan and floor to ceiling windows make for a light, bright living space with the ease of an owner's suite on the ground level. An additional primary suite upstairs makes this a perfect place for guests or a lucrative vacation rental. The deck extends the entire width of the home and overlooks the golf course and Trout Stream. Sellers have made countless updates including vinyl waterproof plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, windows, lighting, sliding doors and a new roof in 2020, making this a worry-free unit. To top it all off, high speed, fiber-optic internet is already installed! With an ideal location behind the security gate and only a short walk or golf cart ride to all Rumbling Bald amenities, this one won't last long. Schedule your showing today! Sold mostly furnished.