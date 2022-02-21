 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $399,000

Beautifully maintained two bedroom two bath home in the Apple Valley Subdivision of Rumbling Bald! Located on a quiet street at the end of a cul de sac this home will make the perfect getaway or vacation rental property. This home is being sold fully furnished making it a fantastic investment! Bring your buyers today you don't want to miss this one!

