Lovely cottage, recently updated throughout, located in the forest in Rumbling Bald Resort on Lake Lure! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage is the quintessential get-away! Spacious Living Room with a large gas-log fireplace and elegant built-ins. Updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and closet pantry. A large dining area that opens onto a cozy screened porch from which you can enjoy the awesome mountain views! Cozy Master Bedroom with two large windows and a wall of closets plus its own private full bathroom. Full hall bathroom and hall linen closet. Large second bedroom with double closets and two windows. This home is an active vacation rental and is being sold fully equipped with all its new furnishings and housewares. Enjoy all of Rumbling Bald's amenities located nearby, including a sandy beach on Lake Lure, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center, tennis courts, boat launch, (2) 18-hole golf courses, (2) driving ranges, (3) restaurants, MORE! Don't miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
One of McDowell County’s lesser known but much loved restaurants is undergoing changes.
- Updated
A Marion faces charges after two local residents reported carjacking attempts, authorities said Thursday.
Tractor-trailer fire on I-40 shuts down eastbound lanes between Marion and Old Fort. Traffic now flowing.
- Updated
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 between Old Fort and Marion were closed for several hours as firefighters tackled a fire that burned a tr…
- Updated
Some of Marion’s favorite food and drink establishments are teaming up to provide some much needed “manna” for a police officer seriously inju…
- Updated
In her life, Jamie Stillwachs worked tirelessly to help the homeless animals of McDowell County. She left a remarkable legacy of improving ani…
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
- Updated
Nine months ago, the McDowell Titans baseball team completed an incredible journey that included its first conference championship in two deca…
- Updated
I-40 eastbound near the 79-mile marker in McDowell County is shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire.
- Updated
Requests for qualifications from architect and design firms were approved for the McDowell High School tennis courts and a multi-purpose field…