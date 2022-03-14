2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $379,000

Lovely cottage, recently updated throughout, located in the forest in Rumbling Bald Resort on Lake Lure! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage is the quintessential get-away! Spacious Living Room with a large gas-log fireplace and elegant built-ins. Updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and closet pantry. A large dining area that opens onto a cozy screened porch from which you can enjoy the awesome mountain views! Cozy Master Bedroom with two large windows and a wall of closets plus its own private full bathroom. Full hall bathroom and hall linen closet. Large second bedroom with double closets and two windows. This home is an active vacation rental and is being sold fully equipped with all its new furnishings and housewares. Enjoy all of Rumbling Bald's amenities located nearby, including a sandy beach on Lake Lure, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center, tennis courts, boat launch, (2) 18-hole golf courses, (2) driving ranges, (3) restaurants, MORE! Don't miss this one!