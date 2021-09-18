2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $375,000

This lovely home was newly built in November 2019 with many upgrades. Spectacular mountain views year round from the partially covered and open deck of this home. Enclosed large fence for all your sweet pets and kids. Split bedroom floor plan with large open kitchen, dining room and living room. Super stone firepit and large cleared backyard. Located in Riverbend at Lake Lure subdivision, an opportunity awaits you to enjoy this as a vacation retreat or to benefit from vacation rental income in one of the most popular places in Lake Lure, NC. Riverbend has two private lakes and the Broad River for fishing, swimming and kayaking. Enjoy family time at the private beach and hiking trails in this lovely gated community. Listing agent is seller.