This lovely home was newly built in November 2019 with many upgrades. Spectacular mountain views year round from the partially covered and open deck of this home. Enclosed large fence for all your sweet pets and kids. Split bedroom floor plan with large open kitchen, dining room and living room. Super stone firepit and large cleared backyard. Located in Riverbend at Lake Lure subdivision, an opportunity awaits you to enjoy this as a vacation retreat or to benefit from vacation rental income in one of the most popular places in Lake Lure, NC. Riverbend has two private lakes and the Broad River for fishing, swimming and kayaking. Enjoy family time at the private beach and hiking trails in this lovely gated community. Listing agent is seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman pleaded guilty on Monday to felony extortion against former Chief District Judge Randy Pool, who presided over courts in McDowe…
- Updated
RALEIGH — A North Carolina school system contacted a sheriff’s office after a report that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a scho…
- Updated
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
- Updated
On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
- Updated
Two people face drug charges after local authorities obtained a search warrant on a home, according to a report.
- Updated
A Marion man charged in a vehicle accident that killed a 16-year-old McDowell High Student in 2019 pleaded not guilty to his charges during Au…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 47 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus…
A North Carolina man is accused of killing a person by driving the wrong way on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County.