Comfortable mountain getaway! Relaxing weekends await you in this 1500 sqft two-bed two-bath plus BONUS ROOM on 3.7 acres of mountain land in Lake Lure. Located just outside the boundaries of a subdivision, Ridgecrest Drive is a private access road: so enjoy the convenience of a maintained mountain road WITHOUT THE FEES OR REGULATIONS OF A HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION. Imagine the possibilities of unrestricted land just minutes from Rumbling Bald Resort on Lake Lure. New entertainment deck less than a year old, accessible ramps from the driveway, accommodating layout, stunning winter views, a hot tub ready for your evening soak! Year round views may be possible with significant clearing of trees on the property.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $369,900
